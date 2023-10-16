New iPads with Upgraded Chip Expected This Week

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series at its ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, 2023. While there were no signs of the new iPads during that event, it seems the Cupertino-based tech giant is all set to launch its next iPad lineup. According to Supercharged and 9to5Mac, the new iPads are likely to be released soo

ner than expected. Since the updates for iPad Air and iPad Mini are indeed due, the October timing makes complete sense. If you’re curious to know when the new iPads are coming, what models are in the pipeline, and what to expect from new iPads, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about iPad 2023 models.

According to sources, Apple won’t hold a dedicated event for the new iPads, instead, they will be announced via announcements on the website, YouTube, and a press release. The giant followed the same strategy for the M2 iPad Pro and even the M2 Pro & M2 Max MacBook Pro models.

New iPads Expected This Week

As for now, we can expect a new iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Mini. We’ve summed up all the important changes that we might see in the new models. Here you go!

iPad Mini 7

The iPad mini 6 sports an A15 chipset and the new iPad mini 7 is expected to house an A16 chipset, offering slight performance upgrades over the current model. Several sources suggest that Apple is working to address the jelly scrolling issue seen on the iPad mini 6 while scrolling in portrait orientation. If rumors are to be believed, Apple plans to rotate screen assembly to reduce the jelly scrolling effect.

iPad 11th-gen

Apple refreshed the entry-level iPad lineup in October 2022, making it the most recent of the lineup. The 10th-generation iPad brought some exciting changes to Apple’s most affordable iPad, including a Touch ID side button, a revamped design thin bezels, and new colours. The current model packs an A14 Bionic chipset. At the moment, we do not have any concrete information about which processor the 11th-gen iPad will use. That said, if the new iPad mini 7 is expected to pack an A16 chipset, we can expect the same for iPad 11 as well.

iPad Air 6th Generation with M2

The iPad Air lineup was refreshed in the spring of last year. The current iPad Air houses an M1 processor and offers a nice performance. Several sources, including Supercharged report, suggest that the new iPad Air 2023 may come with the M2 processor. The jump from M1 to M2 would offer upgraded performance, greater efficiency, and more.

Will there be a 2023 iPad Pro?

Talking about the iPad Pro, we aren’t going to see a new model at the moment. The iPad Pro lineup was last updated in October 2022. And the next-generation model isn’t likely to make a debut until next year. That said, Apple might surprise its fans with an upgraded display and powerful innards. According to several leaks and rumours, we might expect the next-gen iPad Pro models to feature OLED screens, for the first time.

When are new iPads coming out?

Both Supercharged and 9to5Mac believe that the new iPads will be released on October 17, 2023, via press release. The new models are expected to offer minor upgrades with powerful and optimized processors. Unfortunately, we aren’t going to witness any major design changes. In addition to new iPads, we might also see a modified version of the first-gen Apple Pencil with a USB-C port instead of the Lightning one.

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said in his weekly newsletter that while he reported in July that Apple will launch new iPads in October this year, he doesn’t see it happening this month anymore. On the other hand, the Japanese publication Mac Otakara has mentioned that Apple is on the verge of announcing the new Apple Pencil third generation with magnetic tip instead of the new iPads.

Therefore, we recommend our readers to take this with a pinch of salt and wait until the official announcement.

So, that was all about the new iPads that are coming in 2023. Are you excited about the upcoming Apple 2023 iPads? Don’t forget you drop your views in the comments below.