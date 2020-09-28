Motorola launched its second-gen foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr 5G, earlier this month. It improves on the nostalgia-laden Razr revival with better cameras, new 5G-enabled Snapdragon chipset, and a more durable design. Today, the company has started teasing the launch of Motorola Razr 5G in India.

Motorola teased the Razr 5G launch for India in an official tweet over this weekend. The company shared a short video teaser that reveals that the company has more in store than just a foldable phone. Motorola is also looking to expand its smart home portfolio with the launch of new smart TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators. It will further its existing partnership with Flipkart for the launch of these products.

Imagine the farthest that technology could go today and then, some more. That’s Motorola. Going beyond the ordinary to give you the extraordinary. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/uxITyYe74t — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 27, 2020

You can see the silhouettes of a smart TV, a front-loading washing machine, a double-door refrigerator, and split air-conditioner in the video teaser above. When is Motorola going to launch all of these products? Well, there’s no exact launch date just yet but the video does suggest that they will launch in time for the festive season, i.e. October and November.

You may already be familiar with the specs sheet for the Motorola Razr 5G but here’s a quick recap. The foldable now offers a complete glass build, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a single 48MP primary camera (with LED flash) on the outside. You will also find a 2.7-inch ‘Quick View’ panel on the outside and a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display on the inside. There’s a 20MP selfie sensor placed on the inside.

Motorola Razr 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G support, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also a bigger 2,800mAh battery aboard Razr 5G and it supports 18W fast-charging via the USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Further, an industry source has detailed the upcoming Motorola smart refrigerator to BGR India. It will feature Wi-Fi support to enable you to connect the refrigerator to a mobile app to access some unique new features and receive alerts. You will also find a stainless steel cooling wall, a unique deodorizing, and SurroundCoolX tech. Motorola’s refrigerator is also rumored to include modern features such as French doors, inverter technology, and a lot more.

We currently do not know anything about the upcoming smart TVs, air conditioner, or the washing machine. So, stay tuned for more information.