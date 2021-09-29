Motorola Revou-Q QLED Smart TV Lineup with Wireless Gamepad Announced in India

While netizens await the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, various companies are coming up with innovative products ahead of the event. We recently saw Nokia launch its laptop and QLED smart TV range in India. Now, Motorola has launched a range of QLED smart TVs that will come with a wireless gamepad.

Dubbed Motorola Revou-Q, the premium smart TV lineup is the world’s first smart TV that comes with a gamepad. It will come in two size options – a 50-inch model and a 55-inch variant. The company aims to cater to gamers in India with these models.

Motorola Revou-Q Smart TV with Gamepad Launched

Now, before moving on to the price and availability of the Motorola Revou-Q smart TVs, let’s take a look at the key specs and features.

Starting with the display, Motorola has equipped its latest smart TVs with various advanced display features to offer a premium gaming experience. The Motorola QLED TV comes with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 technology. Moreover, it is powered by AutotuneX technology that optimizes the brightness, contrast, and color scales to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, the Revou-Q series also supports MEMC technology for a smooth and lag-free visual experience while gaming.

Under the hood, the smart TV packs a powerful Realtek quad-core processor, and the Advanced 700MHz G31 MC2 GPU to deliver super-fast performance. The processor is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smart TV runs the latest Android 11 out-of-the-box.

In the audio department, the Revou-Q smart TV features dual 60W speakers with AmphisoundX technology. It also supports Dolby Atmos to deliver a 360-degree surround sound experience to users during intense gaming sessions or casual viewing.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the new Motorola Revou-Q smart TV, the base variant with a 50-inch screen will sell for Rs 49,999 in India. It will be available to buy exclusively on Flipkart, starting from October 3, which is the preponed date of the Big Billion Days sale event.