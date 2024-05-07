Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Live Images Leak Online; Hint at Minimal Design Changes

Razr foldable flip phones are quite the head turner and Motorola’s previous launch, the Razr 40 Ultra (aka Razr+ in the U.S.) gained lots of traction for being one of the best foldables in terms of design. That was almost a year ago, and it looks like Motorola is gearing up to launch its successor, the Razr 50 Ultra as the phone recently broke cover at BIS certification in India. Live images of the phone have appeared online, confirming the design and other details.

As per the live images spotted by 91Mobiles, the overall design of the Razr 50 Ultra resembles the Razr 40 Ultra both from the front and the back. The cover screen looks the same size, followed by the leather-like texture on the lower back with the Razr logo.

Image Courtesy: 91Mobiles

Image Courtesy: 91Mobiles

The inside display has the same centered punch-hole design, and even the phone’s dimensions look identical to its predecessor. According to the BIS certification listing, the model number of the Razr 50 Ulta is XT2453-1. We can expect the phone to launch in three colorways, and it might feature a 12 GB + 512 GB variant.

Not much is known about the Razr 50 Ultra’s specifications but more details should surface as the launch inches closer. The Razr 40 Ultra featured the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 165Hz pOLED panel, and dual-rear cameras. Hence, the successor should receive upgrades to at least some of the specifications.

Lenovo-owned Motorola could launch it before the Galaxy Unpacked event in July where Samsung will launch its new foldables. What are your thoughts on Motorola’s Razr series? Have you used one before? Let us know your experience in the comments below.