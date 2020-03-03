Motorola launched its first foldable smartphone, the Motorola Razr, earlier last year. It’s a nostalgia-filled modern take on the company’s popular Moto Razr V3 clamshell from over 15 years ago. Well, nostalgia aside, if you are someone who has been looking forward to buying the Razr foldable, then you may be in luck as it is launching in India on March 16.

Yeah, the company is now sending out press invites for the Motorola Razr 2019 launch event in India. The device, if you’re unaware, has long been up for pre-registration and teased to be “Made in India” online on multiple occasions. This is the first foldable phone that arrived with a clamshell design, turning a traditional phone into a small form factor. Just like the old days.

Talking about the specifications, Moto Razr sports a 6.6-inch pOLED foldable screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio on the inside and a 2.7-inch gOLED screen on the outside to see notifications, take selfies, and adjust a few key settings. This smartphone isn’t a flagship. Instead, it is Motorola’s experimental foldable phone, so it is powered by the Snapdragon 710 chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In the camera department, Moto Razr includes only a single 16MP primary lens on the outside. The company picked this design (a single camera) for aesthetic purposes. A multi-camera array would look odd under the screen, as I was told. There’s a 5MP selfie shooter sitting in the notch of the foldable screen. The foldable phone includes a measly 2510mAh battery with 15W charging and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Moto Razr: Right Pricing is Key for Survival

Moving past the technical specifications, what’s most important for the Motorola Razr to survive in India is the pricing. The Lenovo-owned company may have been the first to launch a clamshell phone with a foldable screen. But, Samsung has since brought its own take on the clamshell design – the Galaxy Z Flip – to the market.

Galaxy Z Flip adorns a new form factor in comparison to the Galaxy Fold but it sticks to offering flagship-grade internals. And what’s even impressive is that Samsung has now lowered the entry-barrier for foldables, launching the Z Flip for Rs. 1,09,999 in India. I mean, yeah, the Galaxy Z Flip with the same form factor, powerful internals, and much better cameras is already on sale in India, so Motorola needs to think hard about Razr’s pricing strategy for the country.

Galaxy Z Flip is no doubt a better product on paper, and in real-life as well if you look at the variety of comparisons online, so how would Motorola Razr foldable compete? On the pricing front. It was priced at $1499 in the US, which is around Rs. 1,10,000, but I think Rs. 94,990 would be a decent price to boot for the Motorola Razr in India.

Well, I recently got a chance to get my hands on the foldable Motorola Razr, so go ahead and check out my Motorola Razr unboxing video on IGTV right here.