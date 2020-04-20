According to new reports, Motorola is going to launch two new mid-range smartphones by June this year. The information comes from famed leakster Evan Blass who said in a tweet that the two phones (Motorola One Fusion and Fusion+) will be launched at the end of Q2.

The Motorola One Fusion+ and Fusion are expected to be mid-range smartphones, with leaks suggesting that the Motorola One Fusion+ will pack in a Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The phone is also rumoured to have Dual SIM support and expandable memory. Moreover, it is expected to come with a 12MP primary camera.

Coming from Moto, end of Q2: Motorola One Fusion (codename: Titan) and Motorola One Fusion+ (codename: Liberty). — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 19, 2020

The Motorola One Fusion, on the other hand is expected to be the lower-priced model of the two, with the main difference being in the display and camera department. Both phones are expected to pack in the same Snapdragon 675 processor.

Motorola is going to launch its flagship smartphone — the Motorola Edge+ — on April 22, packing in a Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and a 108MP primary camera. It’s also expected that the company will launch another phone, allegedly called the Moto Edge, which will feature the Snapdragon 765 and slightly watered down specs as compared to its more expensive counterpart.