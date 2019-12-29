If you’re someone who got excited to get hands-on the Moto Razr 2019 and disheartened after hearing that the Lenovo-owned company has indefinitely postponed the foldable phone, the Motorola Razr Retro App would keep you occupied until the launch happens.

For those wondering what Razr Retro App is, it is a semi-hidden mode that brings the good-old Motorola Razr experience to the 2019 Moto Razr. Acervenky, a recognized contributor in XDA Forums has extracted the Razr Retro app along with live wallpapers, stock wallpapers, boot animation, and stock audio from the official Razr firmware.

I tried installing the Razr Retro app on my OnePlus 7T and it works flawlessly. Do note that you will have to access the retro mode from the quick settings after enabling it. To enable the Razr Retro mode, pull down quick settings, tap on the pencil icon and drag the Retro Razr tile to the quick settings, as you can see in the below image.

Also, it is worth keeping in mind that the touch controls will not function in the Retro app’s display, which is intended to keep the mode closer to what you get with the original Razr flip phone.

We’ll update you as soon as Motorola announces the launch date of the Motorola Razr 2019 and hence, stay tuned for that. The links to download the Retro app, live wallpapers, stock wallpapers, boot animation, and stock audio are given below. Check it out and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Download Moto Retro App | Live Wallpaper | Blue-Mod Live Wallpaper | Stock Wallpapers | Boot Animation | Stock Audio