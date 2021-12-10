Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480+ and 50MP Cameras Launched in India

Motorola has launched its new Moto G51 5G smartphone in India today. It is the latest to join the “affordable 5G phones” bandwagon and comes with attractive features such as a 120Hz display, 50MP cameras, 5G Snapdragon SoC, and more. The device joins the ever-expanding Moto G series, which recently saw the addition of the Moto G31 in India.

Moto G51 5G: Specs and Features

The Moto G51, which was recently launched globally, looks similar to the Moto G31 and comes with an oval-shaped rear camera hump that houses three cameras and a punch-hole display on the front. There is a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ mobile platform, which was launched recently as an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 480 SoC. The Moto G51 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be further expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Turning our attention to the rear camera setup, you get a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens (which also acts as the depth sensor) with a 118-degrees FOV, and a 2MP macro camera. The centered punch hole accommodates a 13MP selfie shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging. Moto G51 runs near-stock Android 11 with MyUX on top.

Further, the Moto G51 supports 12 dual 5G (SA/NSA) bands, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth version 5,1, NFC, and more. It also has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Moto logo at the back. The phone comes in Indigo Blue and Bright Silver color options.

Price and Availability

The Moto G51 5G comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 and competes with 5G phones such as the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8i, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G, and more. It will be available to buy exclusively via Flipkart, starting December 16.