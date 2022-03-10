Moto G31, Moto Edge 20 Pro, and More Phones Discounted for Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is all set to commence on March 12, and ahead of this, Motorola has announced discount offers on many of its smartphones, ranging from the budget-centric Moto G31 and G40 to its Moto G20 tablet. As part of the sale, Flipkart Plus users will get priority access to these discounted products at 12 midnight on March 11. Here’s a look at the offers.

Motorola’s Flipkart Saving Days Sale Offers

Note: The discounted prices for the Moto smartphones mentioned below are inclusive of the available bank offer.

First up, the Moto G31 will be sold for Rs 11,999 during the sale, coming down from its usual retail price of Rs 12,999. After applying bank offers, the price will come down to Rs 11,249. For those who don’t know, the G31 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 50MP camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging, and more.

The Moto G40 (6GB+128GB) will be available for Rs 14,499 (original price, Rs 16,499) as part of the Flipkart sale. The bank discounts will bring down the price to Rs 13,749. As for the specs, the Moto G40 includes a Snapdragon 732G chipset, 64MP cameras, a 120Hz display, a 6,000mAh battery, and more.

The Moto G60, on the other hand, will cost Rs 15,249 after the Flipkart and bank discounts. The original price of the device is Rs 17,999 in India. It comes with a 108MP rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie shooter, a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 6,000mAH battery, a 120Hz screen, and loads more.

The Motorola Edge 20 series will also see price cuts during the Flipkart Saving Days sale. Moto Edge 20 will be sold for Rs 25,249 (original price, Rs 29,999), the Edge 20 Fusion will be priced at Rs 19,749 (original price, Rs 21,499), and the Edge 20 Pro will cost users Rs 32,249 (original price, Rs 36,999) during the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale. All three phones come with an AMOLED display, 108MP cameras, and other attractive features.

The Moto Tab G20 (Wi-Fi, 3GB+32GB) will be available at just Rs 8,999, coming down from Rs 9,999. The tablet brings a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, a 5,100mAh battery, an 8-inch display, and more. At its sub-Rs 10,000 price tag, the Moto Tab G20 could be the perfect pick for students and parents alike.

The aforementioned Moto devices will be available at discounts prices via Flipkart until March 17, when the Big Saving Days sale will come to a close. To reiterate, the offers will go live for Flipkart Plus users tomorrow, while others can avail of them from March 12. Do let us know if you end up buying any of these Moto phones in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Moto Edge 20 Pro