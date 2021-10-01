Motorola Edge 20 Pro with Snapdragon 870, 50x Super Zoom Camera Launched in India

After unveiling the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India back in August, Motorola has further expanded the Edge 20 series with the launch of its much-awaited flagship. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro with Snapdragon 870 5G chipset and 108MP triple camera has finally arrived in India. So without further ado, let’s have a look at the key specs and features before the price and availability details of this smartphone.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. The panel also supports 10-bit color, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The device also has a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device supports 11 5G bands in India, along with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 to round up the connectivity options. You also have a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging technology onboard.

Turning our attention to the rear, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro packs a triple camera setup. There is a 108MP primary sensor with a f/1.9 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The ultra-wide lens also serves as a macro camera whereas the telephoto camera supports OIS and up to 50x Super zoom. The telephoto camera also has 5x optical zoom support. The triple camera setup here is capable of up to 8K @ 24FPS and 4K @ 60FPS video recording.

The device runs stock Android 11 out-of-the-box with Motorola’s My UX features in tow. One of the highlights of the Edge 20 Pro has to be the ‘Ready for’ feature that lets you wirelessly mirror your smartphone to a television or computer screen for a desktop-like experience. It also carries an IP52 dust and water protection rating.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro has been priced at Rs. 36,999 in India. It will compete against the likes of OnePlus 9R (starts at Rs. 39,999) and iQOO 7 (starts at Rs. 31,990) in this price bracket. It will be available to pre-order starting from October 3, exclusively on Flipkart. You can choose between two color variants, namely Midnight Sky and Iridescent Cloud.