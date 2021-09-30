Moto Tab G20 Tablet Launched in India at Rs. 10,999

As promised, Motorola has launched a new tablet in the Indian market. Dubbed Moto Tab G20, it offers an 8-inch display and runs on Android 11 with no ads. Read on to learn more about the new affordable Moto Tab G20.

Moto Tab G20: Specifications

Moto Tab G20 offers an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1280 x 800 pixel resolution. Under the hood, it equips MediaTek’s octa-core Helio P22T chip. Do keep in mind that you can’t insert a SIM card into this tablet.

The tablet comes with 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable to 2 TB with a microSD card. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The mono speaker aboard the Tab G20 supports Dolby Atmos audio. In case you are wondering, the tablet also includes a proximity sensor, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.

Moto has packed a 5MP primary camera and 2MP front camera in this entry-level tablet. While the rear camera is capable of 1080p 30fps video recording, the maximum video recording capability of the front camera is 720p at 30fps.

Tab G20 draws juice from a 5,100mAh battery that promises 2 days of typical usage. The tablet supports 10W charging through a USB-C port. In terms of software, the tablet runs Android 11 out of the box with no ads and bloatware. That said, you do get Google Entertainment Space to watch movies, TV shows, and play games in one place (if you consider it bloatware).

Price and Availability

Moto Tab G20 is priced at Rs. 10,999 in India. You can purchase the tablet in Platinum Grey color variant. It will be available for pre-orders from October 2 via Flipkart.