Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its next-gen software skin, MIUI 12, at a launch event in China today. It is based on Android 10 and brings a ton of new features including a new UI, dark mode 2.0, enhanced privacy, and fitness features, among other things.

The company started accepting applications for MIUI 12 closed beta testing in China this morning. Those interested can head to the official MIUI WeChat account to apply for the beta build. Xiaomi has today also published a list of all smartphones that are eligible for the MIUI 12 update. So, if that’s something you’re looking for, here’s a quick look at the complete list:

List of Xiaomi Phones to Get MIUI 12 Update

First Batch (End of June)

Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 Youth Edition

Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi 9

Redmi K30 Pro/ K30 Pro Zoom

Redmi K30 5G/ 4G

Redmi K20 Pro/ K20 Pro Premium Edition

Redmi K20

Second Batch

Mi Mix 3

Mi Mix 2S

Mi CC9 Pro

Mi CC9 Meitu Edition

Mi9 SE

Mi 8 Transparent Edition

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7

Third Batch

Mi CC9e

Mi Note 3

Mi Max 3

Mi 8 Youth Edition

Mi 8 SE

Mi Mix 2

Mi 6X

Redmi Note 8

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6

Redmi 6A

Redmi Note 5

Redmi S2

The aforementioned list does not include a myriad of smartphones such as the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Poco X2, Mi 10 Lite, and more because Xiaomi has only announced what all phones in China will get the MIUI 12 update. The company, on stage at the event, also revealed that stable MIUI 12 builds will start rolling out by the end of June.

We can expect Xiaomi to launch MIUI 12 globally, along with device eligibility and availability details, in the coming weeks. It is then we will learn when your Xiaomi or Redmi device will receive the MIUI 12 update in India. The rollout may be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we’ll just have to wait for more information.