Viral TikTok clone Mitron has now hit 1 crore installations on Google Play Store. According to data from App Brain, the app hit the milestone earlier this week.

“There is a strong sentiment of #VocalForLocal. We are proudly building Mitron to reimagine digital engagement and entertainment, while being sensitive to the users in our market and being compliant with our local laws,” Mitron creator Shivank Agarwal told Gadgets360.

The app has gone through quite a lot of noticeable controversies ever since the developers launched it a couple of months back. While Pakistan-based company Qboxus’ CEO claims to have developed the code, Mitron’s creators Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal claim to have purchased the template from Australian marketplace EnvatoMarket.

In addition, Google recently removed Mitron app from the Play Store for violating Google Play’s “spam and minimum functionality” policy. The app, however, got reinstated later on. Judging from the numbers, the app is doing quite well in the country.

Although the app now has a privacy policy, it is as generic as it would get for a social media application. The privacy policy’s disclaimer, however, explicitly mentions you should not expect that your information or private communications will always remain private. You can take a look at the privacy policy here.

It is no mystery that the Mitron app is taking complete advantage of the anti-China sentiments prevalent across the country. This specific reason is fueling the app’s growth, especially since it doesn’t have any exceptional features that users would find interesting to make a switch from apps such as TikTok.