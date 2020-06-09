The co-founders of the controversial social networking app, ‘Mitron‘, are pushing back at allegations that it is a rebranded version of a Pakistani TikTok clone called TicTic. Talking to Indian Express, Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal claimed that it is a complete ‘Made In India product’ with no relation to Pakistan.

The ‘clarification’ comes days after a Pakistani tech firm called Qboxus claimed that Agarwal and Khandelwal purchased the code for Mitron from the company for $34 (~Rs.2,500). The duo, however, disputed those allegations in the course of the interview.

While they admitted that the app is based on code purchased from a third-party developer, they claimed it’s not Qboxus. According to them, they bought the initial prototyping code from an Australian company called Envato marketplace. “We are the legal owners of the codebase of Mitron”, they said.

They further claimed that they had completely revamped the initial code to make it suitable for scalability and security needs. “You cannot cater to the daily traffic of 2 million users if we continued to use the product as it is”, they said. Agarwal and Khandelwal also claimed that all user data is being stored in Amazon’s AWS servers in Mumbai.

The denial from the Mitron co-founder comes days after the app returned to the Play Store. Google had earlier pulled down the application from its platform, citing violation of its "spam and minimum functionality" policy. The app has gained massive popularity in India, garnering more than 50 lakh installs since launch. Mitron is currently only available on Android, but Agarwal and Khandelwal claimed that it will be available on iOS soon.