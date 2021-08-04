Ahead of the potential release of EA’s upcoming FPS title Battlefield 2042 announced at E3 2021, the minimum and recommended system requirements to run the game on a PC have been revealed. Spotted in the invites for the title’s upcoming playtest, which kicks off next week on 12th August, the minimum system requirements for Battlefield 2042 are lower than one might expect from such a high-end title.

Minimum System Requirements for Battlefield 2042

Let’s take a look at the minimum as well as the recommended system requirements to run Battlefield 2042 on a PC. However, it is worth mentioning that the game will be available on other platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/ S, and Xbox One once it releases later this year.

To run Battlefield 2042 on a PC, users will be required to at least have an AMD FX-8350 or an Intel Core i5 6600K CPU. Users should also have a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 4GB of video memory to run the game. They would require at least an AMD Radeon RX 560 or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU.

The ideal or the recommended system requirements to run the title on a PC require an AMD Ryzen 5 or an Intel Core i7 4790K processor, 16GB of RAM, 8GB of video memory, and an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. Moreover, users need to be running Windows 10 or above to run the title on a PC and should also have DirectX 12 installed on their PCs. A 512KBPS or faster internet connection is a must for this up to 128-player shooter title. You can check out the system requirement roundup in the image below:

So, these are the minimum and the recommended system requirements for Battlefield 2042. Going by the minimum spec requirements, it seems like the game could run on mid-tier laptops and PCs at low to medium graphics settings. However, to take advantage of the Nvidia DLSS and ray tracing features, users will of course need to upgrade their systems.

Availability

The technical playtest for Battlefield 2042 starts from August 12 and will be available till August 15. EA will allow a “few thousand players” to participate in the playtest. The title will officially release for compatible platforms on October 22.