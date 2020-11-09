Fans of Battlefield games, here’s some more news on when you can jump back into war on your consoles and PCs. EA has revealed that the next Battlefield game will be released in Holiday 2021, offering us a slightly more concrete timeline than the earlier “2021” release. Moreover, the company is promising that the game will be on a scale never before seen on Battlefield, and that it will deliver a true next-gen vision for the franchise.

The confirmation was made in an earnings call by EA CEO Andrew Wilson who said “DICE is creating our next Battlefield game with never before seen scale. The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver a true next-gen vision for the franchise. We have hands-on testing underway internally, and the team’s been getting very positive feedback on the game as we’ve begun to engage our community. The next Battlefield is set to launch in holiday 2021, we’re excited to share a lot more about the game in the spring.”

“We have rallied that entire studio around the development of Battlefield, specifically. We’ve given them an extra year of development. You’ll remember to ensure that they can, in fact, build a true next-gen vision around that game. DICE is one of the most talented studios on the planet, and we’ve been able to add leadership from our EA SPORTS business and David Rutter, who understands both live services and the rigor of development,” he added later in the call.

So, if you’ve been eagerly waiting for news on Battlefield on next-gen consoles like the PS 5 and Xbox Series X|S, we’ll get to know more around Spring next year.