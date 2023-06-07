Minecraft Bedrock Officially Comes to Chromebook with 1.20 Update

After months of testing, Mojang has finally released Minecraft for Chromebooks. Earlier in March, Microsoft announced an early access version of Minecraft Bedrock Edition with support for cross-device play, Marketplace, and the ability to play on Minecraft Realms. Now, after squashing bugs and extensive gameplay optimization, the company is opening access to all Chromebook users with the release of the Minecraft 1.20 update.

Minecraft Bedrock Comes to Chromebooks (2023)

Microsoft is bringing Minecraft to Chromebooks via the Google Play Store (visit) and not through the Linux container. It’s a paid app and you will have to shell out $19.99 to be able to install and play the official version of Minecraft on your Chromebook. This will include both the Chromebook and Android version of the game. If you pay $13, you can upgrade to the Chromebook version from the Android version. Finally, for $6.99, you will only get the Android version of Minecraft.

Apart from that, there are some hardware and software requirements to run Minecraft on ChromeOS. Your Chromebook must be running ChromeOS 111 (or later) and should have at least 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the Chromebook should be powered by Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180, AMD Ryzen 3 3250C, or better processors to run Minecraft. It means that most of the Chromebooks released in the last 4-5 years should support the game without any issues.

Having said all of that, keep in mind that school-issued Chromebooks can’t run the official version due to the Play Store requirement for Minecraft. Sure, it’s a bummer, but you can run Minecraft: Java Edition on your Chromebook through the Linux container. Apart from that, you can play classic Minecraft right in your browser as well. Anyway, now that Microsoft has finally launched one of the most popular sandbox games on Chromebooks, what has been your experience so far? Do let us know your Minecraft experience in the comment section below.

Moreover, this release brings several new features in the form of the Minecraft 1.20 update. You have the new Cherry Blossom biome, new mobs – Sniffer and Camel, the much-awaited archeology system, and the ability to customize your armor, among other things.