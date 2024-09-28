Minecraft Bundles of Bravery Drop Announced; Here Is Everything New

Bundles are finally coming to Minecraft in an appropriately titled game drop Bundles of Bravery. I mean, you get the bundles thing, but what is so brave about making them? Well, there is one more important (and hardcore) announcement that you have to know about if you’re playing the Bedrock edition of the game. In this short post, we’ll go over all the new features in the Minecraft Bundles of Bravery drop.

Bundles are Finally Coming to Minecraft

Source: Minecraft/ Mojang Studios

The main and most important feature of this drop is the bundles. They were announced four years ago, and it’s finally time to have them introduced to the blocky world for real. A Bundle is a storage solution item that can carry lots of different items but only up to a full stack.

Luckily, you may make bundles in Minecraft with string and leather only, so they are very cheap. All of the community knows how to make one because bundles have been in testing as part of Minecraft snapshots and previews over the last few months.

Moreover, it’s also possible to dye the bundles in the 16 default Minecraft dye colors, which will help you with organizing items. Our linked guides will help you get started on the bundle and its features.

Bedrock Players Are Receiving Hardcore Mode

Hardcore mode is quite a popular mode on Java edition, but Bedrock players don’t even have access to it, well until now anyway. Hardcore mode is coming to Minecraft Bedrock at last, as it’s been polished and finalized.

Now all Minecraft players will be able to experience this difficult and fun challenge no matter their game version or platform. For those who don’t know, hardcore mode makes your world inaccessible once the player dies. Though, this death can be prevented using the totem of undying item, which is the strat most hardcore players rely on.

When Can You Play Minecraft Bundles of Bravery?

Both bundles and hardcore mode for Minecraft Bedrock edition have been available for testing for quite a while now, so we can assume they’ll be added to game very soon. The specific release date wasn’t announced during Minecraft Live 2024, but we can speculate it’ll be available next month — October 2024.

With that said, those were the two main features of the Bundles of Bravery Minecraft drop, which is also the first official game drop of this update cycle.

So, are you looking forward to using the bundles? Do you want to know what else was announced during Minecraft Live? If yes, follow our guide that goes over the other Minecraft drop announced during this event, introducing the new Creaking mob, Pale Garden biome, and more.