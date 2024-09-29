Minecraft Live 2024 Recap: New Creaking Mob, Biome, and Bundles of Bravery Drop

Minecraft Live 2024 event has just ended, and we’ve got our first taste of the brand-new features the Mojang team is working on. However, instead of a huge Minecraft 1.22 update, the team announced two smaller content drops – Bundles of Bravery and an unnamed drop. We will be getting these new game drops in the next few months. That said, let’s check out all the new features, including biomes and mobs, announced during the Minecraft Live 2024 event stream.

All New Features Announced at Minecraft Live 2024

Pale Garden Biome: A new Overworld forest biome with a new tree and wood type. The floor is covered with grass blocks but also includes a new pale type of moss blocks and fairly unique moss carpets in some spots. The trees have a new hanging moss dripping from the canopy that can vary in length.

New Wood and Leaves Blocks: Brand new regular and stripped logs, wood, planks, slabs, stairs, trapdoors, doors, buttons, pressure plates, fences, and fence gates with the completely new and fresh color of wood for Minecraft — white! Yasss, innovation (/s) Not only that; the leaves of the Pale Garden trees have a dense texture and are desaturated inside this biome.

The Creaking: It’s a new and pretty terrifying hostile mob with a unique model, appearance, and three glowy horizontal eyes. This mob naturally spawns in the Pale Garden biome during the night and is controlled by the Creaking Heart.

The Creaking utilizes an epic mechanic somewhat associated with the Minecraft mob known as the Enderman. This new mob will only move and attack you if you don't look at it. Moreover, it has one of the most unique requirements when it comes to defeating it, as you need to locate and break the Creaking Heart connected with each Creaking mob.

The Creaking Heart: A new block that spawns inside Pale Garden trees that is responsible for controlling each Creaking mob as a puppet. You need to find and break this block in order to kill the Creaking. Moreover, you may collect it using a silk touch tool and place it wherever you want to summon the Creaking.

Bundles of Bravery drop : Includes bundles and hardcore mode for Bedrock edition Bundle: Bundle is a storage solution item that can store various items up to a full stack. For more info on how to make and use the bundle, check out our linked guide. Hardcore: Although Java players have had the hardcore mode for a long time, Bedrock players will just receive it in the Bundles of Bravery drop. That’s right. You will be able to finally play in that challenging mode and experience the adrenaline rush provided by it.

That said, that was a brief overview of all the newly announced features for the Minecraft Bundles of Bravery drop and the one currently unnamed coming after it. Which feature are you looking forward to the most? Tell us in the comment section below!