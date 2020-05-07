In a bid to attract users migrating from the popular productivity app Wunderlist that Microsoft finally shut down on Wednesday, the Redmond giant has updated its own Microsoft To Do with new features. Below are the new features available on To Do.

See all your tasks in one view

Microsoft has finally added the option to see all the complete and incomplete tasks in one place. The new smart list can be switched on from To-Do’s Settings. Notably, the app will categorize the tasks into lists instead of presenting all the tasks available which may become overwhelming and could take a hit on productivity. Also, completed tasks can be viewed at the bottom.

Updated Today and Week view

With the new update, users will be able to quickly glance at Today, Tomorrow, and Week views in the Planned section. This could help users keep track of due dates and deadlines in a more efficient manner.

Badge notifications in iOS app

While constantly seeing the number of notifications on the app icon might be a little stressful to many, there is good news for users who rely on that feature to keep track of the pending notifications as To Do is gaining support for it. There are options for enabling app badges for incomplete tasks in your “My Day” and for tasks that are due and overdue. You could also turn it off if you don’t fancy this feature.

Print lists

If physical copies for tasks are your thing, you will be delighted to know that you can now easily print lists by choosing the Print option accessible from the three-dots menu. You could also email lists as PDFs.

Add tasks to the top

If you’re someone who wants to add new tasks to the top of the list, you can now head to Settings and choose if the new tasks you add appears at the top of the list or at the bottom. This is applicable to starred tasks as well.

Give the updated Microsoft To Do a try if you’re planning to migrate from Wunderlist, or check out these Wunderlist alternatives.