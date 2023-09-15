Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week

Microsoft will be hosting its hardware event for 2023 next week to launch the new Surface devices and ahead of this, we have some details regarding the rumored Surface Laptop Studio 2 and even the Surface Laptop Go 3. Here’s a look at what to expect.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Leaked

A report by Winfuture.de has leaked the specifications of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and the Surface Laptop Go 3 in their entirety. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be a high-end product and is said to be identical to its predecessor.

It could have the latest Nvidia RTX 40-Series GPUs. The laptop is expected to feature up to 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a first for the Surface Laptop Studio range, and could have the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H and Core i7-13800H CPU options. This could be clubbed with up to 1TB of SSD. For those who don’t know, a Surface Laptop Studio 2 with a Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM was also expected but it might have been canceled.

Source: Winfure.de/Surface Laptop Studio 2

The Studio 2 might sport a 14.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2400×1600 pixels, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. It could also support a stylus. As for the connectivity, there could be a microSD card reader (for the first time), a USB Type-A port, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, among other options.

Additionally, the device could have a 58Whr battery for up to 19 hours of run time and will run Windows 11. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 could have a starting price of Euros 2,249 (~ Rs 1,99,000) and go up to Euros 3,700 (~ Rs 3,27,000).

Coming to the affordable Surface Laptop Go 3, it is likely to include the Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, a 12.45-inch display, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It might start at Euros 899 (~ Rs 79,500). We can also expect the Surface Pro 10, the Surface Go 4, and more. Plus, Microsoft could end up announcing the Windows 11 23H2 update.

Source: Winfuture.de/Surface Laptop Go 3

We shall get official details at the time of launch, which is scheduled for September 21. So, stay tuned for all the information about the upcoming Microsoft Surface products. Do let us know which one are you excited about in the comments below.

Featured Image: Surface Laptop Studio