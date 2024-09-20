You Can Now Use Windows on Your Smartphone Using the Windows App

Hot off the heels of the whole Recall debacle, Microsoft is launching another product today and it is quite promising. The Windows app brings the desktop experience to your phone, tablet, and laptop, thus allowing you to access Windows no matter where you are.

The news comes from Microsoft’s official blog post, where they discussed the release of their new Windows App. The app is basically a launcher for Microsoft’s cloud PC client. It streams it online using various sources like Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, and more. It essentially acts as a hub from where you can manage and control Microsoft services, virtual desktops, and local PCs at your office.

Image Courtesy: Microsoft

The Windows App also has multi-monitor support, customizable home screens, dynamic display resolution, and device redirection. The last one allows you to use connected webcams, USB drives, printers, and other peripherals from your phone or any other device seamlessly as if they are connected to a cloud Windows desktop. Here’s a preview shared by Microsoft:

However, the company isn’t making the app available to everyone. It is exclusive to people who have Microsoft work or school accounts. This has been the case since it has been in the works for a while now. There are currently no plans to make the Windows App available for consumers.

All users of the Microsoft Remote Desktop client will now be transitioning over to the Windows App. If you have a Microsoft work or school account, you can download it and try it for yourself. The Windows app is available directly from this website or the Microsoft Store, and you can also download it on your phone via Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

If you have access to the app and got to try it out, then share your experience with us. In case you don’t have either a work or a school account, then let us know if would you like the app to be available for the public in the comments.