While users await the release of the next major Window 10 update, dubbed Windows 10 November 2019 update, Microsoft is already testing new features and updates for 20H1 update coming next year. Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast Ring receive new builds each week and well, build #18995 introduced a bug that saw random shutdown and restarts.

Last week, Windows 10 Insiders reported that the aforementioned bug prevented them from correctly shutting down or restarting their PCs. The PCs would get stuck when the “shut down” option was selected from the Start Menu. The screen went black instantly, however, the PC kept running in the background.

Microsoft has since rolled out the 18999 and 19002 Insider builds to Fast Ring users but the problem still hadn’t been fixed. Instead, the team acknowledged the issue and was working on a fix. It seems like they found the bug as a cumulative update (#1900.1002 KB4526447) has today been rolled out to fix the shutdown and restart bug.

In its official blog post, Brandon LeBlanc, SVP of Windows Insider Program at Microsoft stated, “We have released 20H1 Build 19002.1002, which includes a fix for the issue causing some devices to get stuck during shutdown or restart.”

If you were faced with the aforementioned bug, we suggest you navigate to “Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update” on your PC and check for updates. Windows 10 should already have downloaded the cumulative update, but you will need to install it manually.