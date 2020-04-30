Xiaomi launched the first-ever 108MP penta-camera phone, the Mi Note 10, last year. It truly packs in a versatile camera array, along with a premium design. The company now wants to extend this to a wider audience with the launch of its younger sibling – the Mi Note 10 Lite in Europe today. Mi Note 10 Lite does share some similarities with its elder sibling but it brings along a different camera setup altogether.

Mi Note 10 Lite: Specs and Features

Mi Note 10 Lite features a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges on both sides. The panel boasts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2340 resolution, HDR10 support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It does not support a higher refresh rate, which is just saddening.

Just like its elder sibling, this smartphone is also powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset that’s found on a myriad of mid-range phones like the Realme X2 and Redmi K20. This means it does not have 5G connectivity support. There’s up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage onboard. It runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box even though MIUI 12 was unveiled just a couple of days ago.

Further, neither does the Mi Note 10 Lite feature a 108MP primary sensor nor is its camera setup as versatile as its elder sibling. Instead, it features a primary 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. I would have preferred a telephoto sensor over the depth or macro lens.

The device comes equipped with a massive 5,260mAh battery pack – same as the Mi Note 10, coupled with 30W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port on board. It means you can completely charge your device in around 64 minutes. You will also find an IR blaster, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, and a fingerprint sensor under the display.

Price and Availability

Mi Note 10 Lite is priced at 349 euros (around Rs. 28,450) for the 6GB+64GB variant whereas the 6GB+128GB will see you shell out 399 euros (around Rs. 32,500) in the European market.

This smartphone will be available in three colorways, namely Glacier White, Midnight Black, and Nebula Purple. It will go on sale sometime in mid-May but can be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.