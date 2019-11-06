Merely a day after the launch of its new premium mid-ranger, the Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi is taking this smartphone to global markets. The Mi CC9 Pro has been rebranded to the Mi Note 10, offering you an impressive set of features including a dual-curved screen and a penta-camera setup.

Mi Note 10 is the world’s first smartphone with a 108MP primary camera and it has gone official in Spain today. So, here’s everything you need to know about Mi Note 10:

Mi Note 10: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Mi Note 10 is sculpted using 3D curved glass on the rear to offer a more comfortable and precise in-hand feel. The initial hands-on reviews say that Xiaomi has baked a really glossy rear panel on board and the device is quite slippery.

On the front, Mi Note 10 features a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with slimmer bezels, a waterdrop notch design, 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution, and 398 ppi pixel density. It has packed support for HDR and DCI-P3 wide color gamut as well, but that’s not all. Mi Note 10’s in-display fingerprint sensor is 88% thinner than current-gen sensors and even the sensing area is bigger than before.

Mi Note is powered by Qualcomm’s gaming-centric Snapdragon 730G chipset, which has been coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box.

In the optics department, we don’t need to talk about much as Mi Note 10 houses the same penta-camera setup as the Mi CC9 Pro. It hosts a 108MP Samsung Bright HMX primary sensor, coupled with 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 117-degree FOV (field of view), 5MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom support, a 12MP sensor to capture better portraits and finally, a 2MP macro lens.

Xiaomi is providing one of the most versatile camera systems on a smartphone with the new premium mid-ranger, Mi Note 10. You get dual-OIS and dual-LED flash on the rear, paired with new software features including Night Mode 2.0, Selfie Panorama, and a lot more. There’s a 32MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch on the front.

Mi Note 10 is the same as the Mi CC9 Pro that launched in China yesterday, whereas Mi Note 10 Pro is the highest-end Premium Edition variant, with an 8P primary lens as compared to the 7P one on the standard edition. That’s the only difference between the two variants.

Mi Note 10 comes equipped with a massive 5,260mAh battery pack, which supports 30W fast-charging via the USB-C port onboard. It includes every essential connectivity option, including Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has been priced at 549 euros (around Rs. 43,250) for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant whereas Mi Note 10 Pro will see you shell out 649 euros (around Rs. (Rs 51,150) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Mi Note 10 will be available in three elegant color variants – Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black for Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain, of course. It will go on sale on 11th November in Spain. There’s currently no info on whether Xiaomi will launch Mi Note 10 in India or not.