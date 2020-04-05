The rise of the Novel Coronavirus has caused a lockdown all over the world. Schools, colleges and offices have been closed down and every office-goer is now remotely working from their homes. Now, if you are one of those people who love the office environment and think that the sound of the clickety-clicks of the keyboard helps you focus on your work, this website might just be the perfect add-on to your WFH (Work From Home) setup.

MyNoise player is basically a media player comes with an array of sound presets and “Calm Office” is one of them. It was added to the list of sounds recently which includes sounds of cafe environment, Himalayan environment and a few more like these.

The “Calm Office” sound preset plays the sounds of various elements that you will find in your office space. There are AC noises, noises of chatty colleagues, the constant clicks of the mice and even the sound of writing on a piece of paper.

Now, the fun part is, there is a colourful equaliser in place that lets users adjust the sound levels. You can hover over each of the sliders to reveal which sound it controls. Hence, you have the option to adjust the level of these sounds according to your hearing needs.

So, if you want to imagine that your chatty colleagues are standing right beside you and bitching about something, then you can just grab the “Chatty Colleagues” slider and slide it up to increase the volume. This way, you can control every slider, consequently controlling the sound of each preset.

So, if you want to be in the office ambience while working from your comfortable couch, try the MyNoise player from here. It is just like they say in the description, “The office noise, without the boss yelling at you!”.