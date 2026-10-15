Marvel Rivals Urges Players to Delete Violating Mods After Reversing Recent Suspensions

NetEase Games released a lengthy statement urging Marvel Rivals players to remove unauthorized mods that give an unfair advantage on the battlefield. After lifting suspensions issued over the past two days for using mods, the dev team warned players that those who continue to use mods that disrupt game balance will face strict disciplinary action.

Marvel Rivals Warns Players Against Mods That Trigger Anti-Cheat Detection

Recently, the Marvel Rivals developers permabanned cheaters and also began cracking down on AFK players, throwers, and early leavers with harsher penalties. During these investigations, the developer team found that several mods used by players involved memory injection and modification behaviors.

Technically, these techniques are very similar to those used by cheat engines, causing them to trigger NetEase Games’ anti-cheat detection system. The developers have now outlined several mod characteristics that violate the game’s anti-cheat rules:

Modifying Structural Models or Textures : Generating an asymmetrical line-of-sight between players, offering an unfair vision advantage.

: Generating an asymmetrical line-of-sight between players, offering an unfair vision advantage. Eliminating Weapon Recoil & VFX : The removal of screen shake, bullet trajectories, and impact visual effects makes it easier to aim and track targets.

: The removal of screen shake, bullet trajectories, and impact visual effects makes it easier to aim and track targets. Altering In-game Audio : The modification of footsteps and other sound effects makes it easier to pinpoint the opponent’s positions.

: The modification of footsteps and other sound effects makes it easier to pinpoint the opponent’s positions. Enlarging Character Models: Altering enemy character models makes it far easier to spot, identify, and target opponents.

Image Credit: Beebom

All the modifications listed above are classified as mods that give an unfair competitive advantage and ruin the game balance. So, the developers have warned that gameplay-affecting mods are strictly prohibited and that they will impose severe penalties on violators. In case you didn’t know, Marvel Rivals recently introduced a new independent penalty-tier system.

In addition, the developers have reversed recent player suspensions for mod usage. This wasn’t done to encourage players to use mods. Instead, the developers are giving the suspended players a second chance to stop using and permanently remove these game-altering mods.

More importantly, NetEase has specifically asked players to delete the violating .asi files, including pystubber.asi and MarvelRivalsUnmountBlocker.asi. According to the developer, these files perform operations that trigger the Anti-Cheat system.

As always, if you believe your account was wrongfully banned, you can submit an appeal through Marvel Rivals’ official Customer Support channels. The team will review and reverse the ban after verification. Lastly, NetEase Games hasn’t clarified whether mods that only affect in-game cosmetics are allowed in Marvel Rivals Season 10.5.

But the developers have stated that they always aim to strike a balance between player customization and a fair competitive environment. So, we hope they provide further clarification on which types of mods are permitted in the future.