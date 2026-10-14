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Marvel Rivals October 15 Patch Notes: All Hallows’ Glow Event, Halloween Skins, and More

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Invisible Woman Halloween skin in Marvel Rivals Season 10.5
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals version 20261015 update goes live on October 15, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.
  • A brand-new All Hallows' Glow event and Pop & Win event are being added to the game.
  • Several hero and map fixes have also been made.
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Apart from the new Avenger game modes, Halloween-themed events and costumes are the highlights of Marvel Rivals Season 10.5. The first content update for Season 10.5 is bringing a new set of Halloween skins, a Pop & Win event, an all-new event pass, and more. So, check out the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the October 15 update (version 20261015) here.

Marvel Rivals October 15 Update Downtime Details

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5‘s first-ever content update releases on October 15, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

No server downtime, as usual, since it is a tiny update. As a result, players can just download the patch and jump back into the game quickly.

Marvel Rivals Version 20261015 Patch Notes

Pop & Win

Pop & Win is returning to the game with new spooky Halloween skins. Players can try their luck and pop the balloon to get Marvel Rivals Deadpool‘s Nurse-Pool, Invisible Woman’s Unseen Weaver, and Mister Fantastic’s Mr. Malignance at a discounted price.

Availability: October 16, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC to November 13, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

New In Store

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skins and cosmetic items arriving in the in-game store after the October 15 update rolls out:

  • Scarlet Witch – Chaos Weaver Chroma Azure Augury/Scarlet Spinner and Ultimate Ability VFX
  • Invisible Woman – Unseen Weaver Chroma Ruby Rite/Gilded Gaze and Ultimate Ability VFX

Available From: October 16, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

All Hallows’ Glow Event

As Halloween is right around the corner, NetEase Games has introduced a Halloween-themed event in Marvel Rivals Season 10.5. Players can participate in the all-new All Hallows’ Glow Event and complete event missions to earn Rocket Raccoon’s Trash King costume for free.

In addition, players can also get the VIP Premium pass to obtain other premium rewards, including Scarlet Witch’s Chaos Weaver costume, Hela’s The Redeemed costume, and more!

Event Duration: October 15, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to November 13, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC

Marvel Rivals All Hallow's Glow Event
Image Credit: NetEase Games

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

  • Jeff the Land Shark’s Reservoir Ripple: Fixed a bug in Blood Hunt mode where, after Jeff equipped the Reservoir trait, the blast radius of Aqua Burst had a small chance not to expand after continuously hitting enemies with Splish-Splash Pew Pew.
  • Black Widow’s Bite Bounce: Addressed an issue where Marvel Rivals Black Widow had a small chance to be launched absurdly long distances when using her Widow’s Bite Slam mobility.

Maps

  • Environmental Stability: Various collision issues across several maps that could cause heroes to get stuck in the environment have been fixed.

And that’s a wrap on Marvel Rivals October 15 patch notes. Are you getting the new All Hallows’ Glow event pass or spending your Units on the new Pop and Event? Let us know in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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