Marvel Rivals is celebrating its second anniversary with a special in-game event starting on November 19, 2026, right on GTA 6 launch day. NetEase Games has announced that players can earn up to 2,500 free Units and a Legendary Deadpool costume during the 3-week celebration.

The event will also introduce new arcade activities, anniversary-themed challenges, and additional rewards throughout November and December.

The developers revealed the details in a new anniversary trailer on November 18, showcasing the upcoming rewards and activities. Similar to the previous Marvel Rivals anniversary event, players will have several opportunities to collect free currency simply by logging in and participating in different activities.

Image Credit: NetEase

The biggest highlight of the celebration, revealed in the official trailer on X, is the opportunity to earn up to 2,500 free Units. Starting November 19, players can claim 1,900 Units through nine login rewards, with additional rewards becoming available on November 26. These include 400 regular and 1500 limited-time Units, with the latter expiring on December 11.

On November 26, the Ghostworks Arcade will open. It will introduce a bunch of retro-style arcade games where players can earn another 400 Units and additional rewards. Players who previously collected free Units in Marvel Rivals’ Times Square will have another opportunity to expand their currency collection.

The same day, the Van Dyne: Idea Matrix event will become available. This will allow players to earn a free Legendary Deadpool costume by participating in the event activities. The anniversary skin is part of the game’s new celebration rewards, giving fans another cosmetic to add to their free Marvel Rivals Free Skins collection.

The celebrations will continue on December 6 with two more activities. The Year in Review event will let players revisit their last 1-year Marvel Rivals journey, while the Countdown event will offer another 200 Units.

The Marvel Rivals 2nd Anniversary celebration begins on November 19, with additional activities arriving over the following weeks. Players should remember to spend their limited-time Units before they expire on December 11.