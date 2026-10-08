Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 Patch Notes: Avengers Infinity War PvP Mode, Infinity Finale Event, Skins, and More

It shouldn’t be a surprise, but Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 doesn’t include a new hero. Instead, the developers have a lot of new content in store for the upcoming mid-season update. The upcoming content for Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 has been revealed in the latest patch notes. So, check out the full Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 patch notes here.

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 Downtime Details

As Marvel Rivals Dev Vision Vol. 22 revealed, the Season 10.5 update goes live on October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. The servers will undergo maintenance as usual, so there will be a 2-hour downtime. Players can then jump back into the game to play the new Avengers mode.

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 (Version 20261009) Full Patch Notes

Path to Doomsday – Avengers: Infinity War

The new Path to Doomsday – Avengers: Infinity War event is a 2v2 PvP mode. 12 players form 6 duo squads and fight to take control of the Infinity Stones. Two squads will face off head-to-head each round. The first squad that collects all 6 Infinity Stones wins.

Mode Period: October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to December 11, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

New Stories

Two new stories are introduced in the lore comics in Marvel Rivals Season 10.5, which are as follows:

New Thor Lore – Spirit of Thunder

New Spider-Man Lore – The Worthy Spider-Man

New In Store

Here is a list of all new costumes and cosmetic items that get added to the in-game store when Season 10.5 goes live:

Limited Time: October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to November 6, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Marvel Rivals’ Cyclops – Phoenix Cyclops Bundle

Infinity Gauntlet Accessory

Available From: October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Water Traversal Emote Optimization

The water traversal emotes introduced during the Marvel Rivals summer event can now be used in other areas of the game. Outside of water, these emotes will act as stationary, non-moving emotes.

Note: Due to severe clipping issues, certain emotes may remain restricted to specific areas or stages.

Season Event: Infinity Finale

A new event pass called Infinity Finale is coming to the game. Players can complete quests to earn Thor’s The Avengers costume for free. In addition, players can earn Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War-inspired costumes and matching bundle content for Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and more.

Event Period: October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to December 10, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Times Square: Relive Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War Highlights Screening

Players can watch iconic clips from Avengers: Infinity War in Times Square. Watching the screening continuously for two minutes unlocks the exclusive Gallery Card – Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War – Iconic Scenes Photo Ops

Head over to the iconic scene photo walls outside the Avengers’ Gift Shop in Times Square. Take a group photo with the NPCs there to instantly earn the exclusive Spray – Avengers Emblem and 100 Units.

Event Period: October 9, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to October 22, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Alchemax Headquarters

18 VS.18 Annihilation game mode in Marvel Rivals now includes the Alchemax Headquarters map in Season 10.5.

Twitch Drops

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 Twitch Drops include the Angela – Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: October 9, 2026, at 12 AM UTC to November 6, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

Rank Rewards

Jeff the Land Shark – Razor-Tooth skin is the Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 ranked skin reward.

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Winter Soldier’s Cybernetic Calibration : Optimized the action response of Bucky’s Trooper’s Fist and Bionic Hook under high-latency network conditions.

: Optimized the action response of Bucky’s Trooper’s Fist and Bionic Hook under high-latency network conditions. Gorr the God Butcher’s Shadow Precision: Added a Custom Targeting Sensitivity setting for Marvel Rivals Gorr the God Butcher‘s Shadow Harvest ability, allowing players to adjust it to their preference.

Other

Emoji Error: Fixed a UI bug in the Hero Profile where the detailed Emoji resource type was incorrectly labeled as Costume.

And that’s a wrap on Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 patch notes. Plenty of new content is available on Season 10.5 launch day. Let us know your thoughts about the new Avengers: Infinity War PvP mode in the comments below.