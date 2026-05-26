Marvel Rivals Ban Wave Purges Around 500 Accounts, Warns “Zero Tolerance on Cheats”

Similar to popular multiplayer games, Marvel Rivals is plagued by cheaters who ruin the fun for everyone. However, they can no longer cheat, as NetEase Games has taken a firm stand against cheaters. The Marvel Rivals creators have begun permabanning, purging over 500 accounts today.

Marvel Rivals Starts Permabanning Cheaters, and Most Players Never Made It Past Bronze

Following the release of the Marvel Rivals May 21 Patch, devs noticed that a group of players had started utilizing newly updated cheats to bypass the game’s anti-cheat system. Thus, the devs couldn’t simply stand by while the cheaters blatantly disrupted the fair battlefield of Marvel Rivals. Hence, they conducted a thorough investigation and permanently banned accounts associated with cheats, illicit assist programs, or client tampering.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

In line with how Marvel Rivals Ban Rates are revealed for heroes, all the details about the permanently banned player accounts were unveiled in their latest blog post without doxxing the users in question. Moreover, Marvel Rivals has also made it clear that they aren’t ending the permaban wave here. Any account that cheats in the future will be permanently banned immediately after the necessary verifications are completed. As for serial cheaters, devs are ready to go to extreme lengths: device bans and IP bans, to ‘continuously safeguard their fair gaming environment.’

Maintaining a fair and honorable arena is our primary directive. We continuously combat cheats, scripts, and illicit tech through multi-layered anti-cheat monitoring, abnormal behavior detection, historical data reviews, and manual verification.

Thus, devs are urging Marvel Rivals players not to use any cheats, scripts, game modifiers, or illicit third-party tools that tamper with the game and also asking players to continue reporting if they spot any hackers. In case anyone was wrongfully punished, they can submit an appeal to NetEase’s official customer support, and it will be reviewed accordingly.

If you look at the banned players in the blog post, around 488 players have been permabanned so far. Among this permanently banned group, a total of 184 players were stuck in Bronze rank. Yes, these players cannot even climb up the ranks, even when cheating their way through the game. Only three managed to reach the top, One Above All, with cheats, and the rest were split among all the other ranks.

In addition, devs have dismissed the claims that Marvel Rivals’ anti-cheat system can be bypassed by utilizing launch parameters: “Our anti-cheat launches concurrently with the game client and cannot be disabled independently. The parameter in question merely hides the pop-up window; it does not deactivate the anti-cheat software in any capacity.”

NetEase Games is working hard to improve its anti-cheat arsenal to combat hackers using new cheats and scripts. Players are happy that the creators are taking the necessary actions against the cheaters. That said, what do you think about NetEase’s action of permanently banning cheaters in Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments below.