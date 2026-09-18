Marvel Rivals Is Cracking Down on AFK Players, Throwers, and Early Leavers With Harsher Penalties

NetEase Games is once again making major adjustments to penalty rules in Marvel Rivals, according to its latest blog post. The developers are introducing stricter penalties for players who throw matches, go inactive, or leave a match early to ensure a “positive” gameplay experience for everyone.

Earlier this year, Marvel Rivals started permabanning cheaters. Now, the devs are updating the penalty system to crack down on AFK players, throwers, and early leavers. As part of their vision to create a better and fairer battlefield, the developers are introducing even stricter penalties.

Therefore, starting with the Marvel Rivals September 17 update, players who repeatedly throw matches or leave a match early will now automatically receive longer matchmaking suspensions. The devs are also increasing punishments for those who keep ruining the gameplay experience despite early warnings.

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Moreover, Marvel Rivals is introducing a new independent penalty-tier system for Quick Match, with stricter penalties than before. Previously, Quick Match shared its penalty escalation system with the Arcade game mode in Marvel Rivals.

NetEase recommends that players take even Quick Matches seriously: “Whether you’re practicing a new hero (like Gorr in Marvel Rivals), testing out team compositions, or simply enjoying the game with friends, the time and effort every player invests deserves to be taken seriously.”

However, several players believe that the Quick Match penalties should be removed altogether in Marvel Rivals Season 10. “There shouldn’t be penalties in Quick Match, especially if you set the standard that other players can just join in,” one fan commented.

Nevertheless, the devs’ ultimate goal is to reduce the negative impact caused by inactivity, throwing, and early leaving through these adjustments. NetEase also allows players to submit an appeal through Customer Support if they are unfairly penalized for a sudden disconnection caused by a network or hardware failure.

NetEase also encourages players to work with teammates to find a way to victory when someone throws or leaves early rather than giving up or playing passively. That said, let us know your thoughts about the new penalty rules in Marvel Rivals in the comments below.