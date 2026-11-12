Marvel Rivals Season 11 Patch Notes: Nightcrawler, The Incursion Battle Pass, New Skins, and More

Players have been waiting with bated breath for Marvel Rivals Season 11, especially since the previous season introduced only one new hero. It is now confirmed that Nightcrawler is joining the Marvel Rivals hero roster in the upcoming season. So, if you are curious about all the new content arriving in the new season, check out the complete Marvel Rivals Season 11 patch notes here.

Marvel Rivals Season 11 Downtime Details

Marvel Rivals Season 11 update launches on November 13, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. As usual, the servers undergo maintenance on launch day, so expect a 2-hour downtime. As a result, players can hop back into the game around 11 AM UTC to play as Nightcrawler, the newest Season 11 hero.

Marvel Rivals Season 11 (Version 20261113) Full Patch Notes

Here are the full Marvel Rivals Season 11 patch notes for the upcoming update (version 20261113):

All-New Content

Image Credit: NetEase Games

New Hero: Nightcrawler

BAMF! The blue elf is joining the ever-growing Marvel Rivals hero roster in Season 11. Kurt Wagner is confirmed as a Strategist wielding a hopesword and shifting the tide of battles with his teleportation abilities.

New Stories

Two new stories are available in the Marvel Rivals comics lore in Season 11, which are as follows:

New Serial – Doomsday

New Nightcrawler Lore – Leap of Faith

New In-Store

Here is a list of all new skins and cosmetics that will be available in the in-game store when the Season 11 update goes live:

Marvel Rivals Nightcrawler – Steadfast Swordsman Bundle

Marvel Rivals Gambit – Versatile Valet Bundle

Marvel Rivals The Hood – Astral Oblivion Bundle

Marvel Rivals Nightcrawler – X-Force

Marvel Rivals Nightcrawler – Emoji Bundle

Versatile Valet – Emoji Bundle

Marvel Rivals Gambit – Versatile Valet Chroma Matcha Maid/Pastel Primp and Ultimate Ability VFX

Marvel Rivals Mantis – Chronal Harmony Chroma Sundial Shadow/Twilight Time and Ultimate Ability VFX

Take a Seat: New animation for Nightcrawler.

Marvel Rivals Nightcrawler Accessory – Pickles Plush

Available From: November 13, 2026, at 9 AM UTC

S11 Battle Pass

A new Battle Pass comes with the new major seasonal update. The Marvel Rivals Season 11 Battle Pass titled The Incursion features 10 all-new sets of heroic costumes. Some of the confirmed skins include Emma Frost – Seat of Winter, Mantis – Chronal Harmony, and Daredevil – The Man Without Fear.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Season Event: The Acts of Kurt Wagner

To commemorate the arrival of Nightcrawler in Marvel Rivals, NetEase is adding a brand-new seasonal story event, The Acts of Kurt Wagner. Players have to complete a list of objectives by deciphering Destiny’s prophecy and leading daring disaster relief ops to earn epic rewards!

Image Credit: NetEase Games

College Perks

If you are a student enjoying the College Perks in Marvel Rivals, here is the list of costumes that are available for you now in the game: Groot – Yggroot, Luna Snow – Mirae 2099, Storm – Goddess of Thunder, White Fox – Yoon Ji-Woo: The Leader, Black Cat – Urban Predator, Captain America – Cursed Captain, Daredevil – Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Moon Knight – Eclipse Knight, Emma Frost – Black Queen of the Marauders, Loki – Presidential Attire.

Twitch Drops

Players can gear up for a new round of Marvel Rivals Twitch Drops on Season 11 launch day. This round’s drops include the Devil Dinosaur – Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: November 13, 2026, at 12:00 AM UTC to December 11, 2026, at 09:00 AM UTC

Rank Rewards

The Marvel Rivals Season 11 Ranked skin reward is confirmed to be Nightcrawler – Hope Soared

Tournament Drops

Marvel Rivals IGNITE 2026 Grand Finals

The Marvel Rivals IGNITE 2026 Grand Finals takes place in Stockholm, Sweden, from November 23rd to 29th.

Four teams from the Americas series, four from the EMEA Series, two from the China series, and two from the Pacific series – 12 teams in total- will gather in Stockholm for the ultimate showdown to claim the annual championship title.

Players can view and subscribe to specific schedules via the Marvel Rivals esports social media accounts or the in-game Esports page.

Group Stage (November 23rd to 25th)

The 12 teams are split into Groups A and B, with 6 teams in each.

The groups will play a BO3 single round-robin format, where every match counts towards advancement.

The Top 4 teams from each group will advance to the Main Event.

Main Event (November 27th to 29th)

The 8 advancing teams enter a double-elimination stage.

The first round features cross-group matchups based on Group Stage rankings.

The first two rounds of the Upper Bracket are BO3, while all other matches are BO5.

Ultimately, the Champion will be crowned in a BO7 Grand Final.

Esports System

Following Season 11 maintenance, all details for the Marvel Rivals IGNITE Series Grand Finals, including format, match schedules, participating teams, and player info, will be updated in the in-game Esports system.

The IGNITE Grand Finals Esports Event will officially kick off after this maintenance. Participate in match predictions, subscribe to the Grand Finals matches and participating teams, and watch live broadcasts/replays/VODs through the in-game Livestreams tab to complete event missions and earn rewards.

The rewards include the Grand Finals participating teams’ exclusive sprays, Grand Finals Prediction Titles, Units, Unstable Molecules, Chrono Tokens, and more. The Grand Finals prediction quests are split into two stages, the Group Stage and the Main Event, and are tallied separately. The specific schedule is as follows:

Group Stage Predictions: Predict the complete rankings of all 12 teams across both groups. Deadline: November 23, 2026, at 12:50 AM UTC. This stage has 1 prediction modification attempt, and the modification deadline is November 25, 2026, at 12:50 AM UTC.

Main Event Predictions: Opens after the final Group Stage rankings and the Main Event bracket are confirmed. Predict match results via the bracket map. Deadline: November 28, 2026, at 09:50 AM UTC (10 minutes before the first match on the second day of the Main Event). You can still participate after the first day of the Main Event has begun.

Marvel Rivals Championship

Season 11 of the Marvel Rivals Championship officially kicks off. Players can participate in the Open Qualifiers and complete at least 6 matches to secure your roster a hefty sum of Units and a vault full of exclusive loot. If your Faction has what it takes at the top level, pay close attention: Season 11 MRC is the finale of the 2026 competitive year’s Championship Points.

After this season concludes, the top-performing Factions from the Season 11 MRC and the top-ranked teams on the 2026 Champion Points leaderboard will be invited to compete in the IGNITE Series Annual Qualifier, where they’ll battle alongside select pro-circuit teams for a starting spot in the 2027 Pro Circuit.

New Content

Controller Aim Assist Optimization

Devs have optimized the Aim Assist system for controller players, introducing a smoother, more flexible mechanism for switching Aim Assist targets.

This new mechanism helps players switch Aim Assist targets between multiple enemies more quickly and naturally.

While preserving the original aiming feel as much as possible, it makes tracking and flicking operations smoother and more intuitive, further elevating the overall aiming experience.

Taking into account different players’ control habits, and to avoid disrupting those who have already adapted to the current Aim Assist mechanics, this optimization will be added to the Settings system as an optional feature. It will only take effect when players actively enable “Aim Assist Target Prediction.”

Proper Noun Translation

Devs have also added a recognition and localization feature for game-specific proper nouns in the chat system. This feature can quickly identify all proper nouns in chat and localize them into a language the player is familiar with.

Graphics & Performance

Experimental Feature: Client CPU Performance Optimization

A brand-new Intel compiler has been combined with PGO (Profile-Guided Optimization) technology to conduct deep foundational optimizations on the game client. This feature is still in the experimental phase. So, if you encounter any anomalies or stability issues while using it, contact Customer Support with your feedback.

Players can toggle this experimental feature on via the PC launcher (once enabled, the launcher will automatically download and apply the optimized client program). Enabling this is expected to boost CPU performance by approximately 10%, further improving frame rate stability in complex combat scenarios.

Version Supporting NVIDIA RTX Spark

We have officially launched a client version featuring optimization for devices powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark. Additionally, this version fully supports NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex, bringing smooth gameplay, high frame rates, and a low-latency combat experience to players with NVIDIA RTX Spark.

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

The Thing’s Missing Mending : Addressed an issue where, when using the base effect of the Unbreakable Forces Team-Up, the Bonus Health granted would unexpectedly disappear completely the moment the duration ended (it should correctly function like the enhanced effect).

: Addressed an issue where, when using the base effect of the Unbreakable Forces Team-Up, the Bonus Health granted would unexpectedly disappear completely the moment the duration ended (it should correctly function like the enhanced effect). Mister Fantastic’s Double Trouble : Fixed a bug where, when using the Clobberin’ Research Dept. Team-Up with the enhanced effect activated, Marvel Rivals’ Mister Fantastic could use unexpected methods to simultaneously cast Distended Hammer and Stretch Punch while in the brawling stance, dealing unintended damage.

: Fixed a bug where, when using the Clobberin’ Research Dept. Team-Up with the enhanced effect activated, Marvel Rivals’ Mister Fantastic could use unexpected methods to simultaneously cast Distended Hammer and Stretch Punch while in the brawling stance, dealing unintended damage. Doctor Strange’s Portal Paradox : Corrected a rare issue where moving toward Doctor Strange’s portal could result in moving in the opposite direction.

: Corrected a rare issue where moving toward Doctor Strange’s portal could result in moving in the opposite direction. Blade’s Dash Delay: Fixed an occasional issue where Marvel Rivals’ Blade would experience stuttering during the sprint of Daywalker Dash.

Maps

Never Stop the Music : Corrected an issue where the Overtime music would cut out under certain special circumstances.

: Corrected an issue where the Overtime music would cut out under certain special circumstances. Wakandan Spatial Shift: Fixed an abnormal space in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda: Birnin T’Challa map that could cause character positioning errors (such as when revived by Adam Warlock).

Other

Vampiric Vexation s: Fixed a display error in the Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode where activated effects would not reactivate after switching characters or reconnecting.

s: Fixed a display error in the Marvel Rivals Blood Hunt mode where activated effects would not reactivate after switching characters or reconnecting. Mystic Misfires : Addressed an abnormal sound effect on Doctor Strange’s Nautical Mystic costume. The arcane incantations are back in tune.

: Addressed an abnormal sound effect on Doctor Strange’s Nautical Mystic costume. The arcane incantations are back in tune. Super-Soldier Showcase : Fixed a display error with the costume count on Captain America’s Hero Profile interface. Cap’s wardrobe is properly inventoried.

: Fixed a display error with the costume count on Captain America’s Hero Profile interface. Cap’s wardrobe is properly inventoried. Winter’s Bad Hair Day : Resolved a graphical glitch with the hair on Winter Soldier’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier costume when using the Take a Break emote out of combat. Bucky’s locks are looking sharp again.

: Resolved a graphical glitch with the hair on Winter Soldier’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier costume when using the Take a Break emote out of combat. Bucky’s locks are looking sharp again. Cosmic Camouflage Corrected : Fixed a texture error on the arm of Winter Soldier’s Celestial Soldier costume in combat. The galactic gear is fully operational.

: Fixed a texture error on the arm of Winter Soldier’s Celestial Soldier costume in combat. The galactic gear is fully operational. Storm’s Missing Spark : Corrected an issue where Storm’s Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls costume lacked visual effects during emote animations in the Thunder aura. The weather goddess brings the thunder and the lightning!

: Corrected an issue where Storm’s Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls costume lacked visual effects during emote animations in the Thunder aura. The weather goddess brings the thunder and the lightning! Dimensional Dust: Addressed a bug where Marvel Rivals’ White Fox passing through Doctor Strange’s portal while in her Ultimate Ability Kumiho state could cause residual visual effects to remain. The sorcerer’s gateways are squeaky clean.

And that’s everything new coming to the game this week, as per the latest Marvel Rivals Season 11 patch notes. Are you excited for Nightcrawler’s debut in Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments below.