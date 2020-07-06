Amazon’s Alexa smart speakers are already very capable. They can answer all of your queries, help control your smart home, and much more. Now, the newest ability that Alexa has gained today is reading stories from Audible and Audible Suno for free.

A lot of you must already be familiar with Amazon’s audiobook platform, Audible. It’s now available as an Alexa skill in India, making hundreds of hours of digital audio content accessible via simple voice commands. You can listen to stories in Hindi and English from Audible and Audible Suno. The latter, for those unaware, being an India-first original audio content platform that made its debut earlier last year.

To listen to a story from Audible Suno, you just need to say – ‘Alexa, open Audible Suno’ or ‘Alexa, Audible Suno shuru karo’ to access the Audible Suno library. You can then choose the story you want to listen such as Kaali Awaazein (narrated by Amitabh Bachchan), Thriller Factory, Yoddha (narrated by Neelesh Misra), Be Stupid with Vir Das, and more.

One the skill has been activated, it’s also possible to choose stories on the basis of the genre such as romance, comedy, thriller, and horror among others. If you don’t want to put yourself through the tiring process of picking a story, just tell Alexa to read a story for you. It will read one of the free stories from Audible’s curated collection of titles.

You’ll simply need to say – ‘Alexa, tell me a story’ or ‘Alexa, kahani sunao’ to listen to titles from Ruskin Bond, Premchand, Rabindranath Tagore, and other popular writers.

The Audible skill is accessible on all Amazon Echo and Alexa-enabled smart speakers. You will simply need to install the Audible skill to enjoy some amazing stories.