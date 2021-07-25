Samsung is expected to release its next-gen mobile OS update, One UI 4.0, based on Android 12 later this year. Although the Korean giant is yet to officially announce the upcoming update, we have compiled a list of Samsung Galaxy devices that will receive the One UI 4.0 update based on their promised update cycle.

Now, for those unaware, eligible Samsung Galaxy devices currently run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, and Samsung has confirmed to release One UI 3.5 sometime in August. However, the One UI 4.0 update will be a significant update that will be based on Android 12. As a result, some of the older Galaxy devices will be ineligible to support the said OS, while for some of them, One UI 4.0 will be the last major Android update. Eligible devices will continue to receive Android security updates for four years, as confirmed by Samsung earlier this year.

List of One UI 4.0 Supported Galaxy Devices (Android 12)

So, here is the list of Samsung Galaxy devices that will get the One UI 4.0 update, once it debuts later this year.

Samsung Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note Series

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 10+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 10 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Z Series

Galaxy Fold (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy A Series

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A41

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy M Series

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M22 Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition

Galaxy M51

Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy F Series

Galaxy F41

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Series

Galaxy Xcover Pro

Galaxy Xcover 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab Series

Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A 8.4

Galaxy Tab A7

Galaxy Tab Active 3

So, above is the comprehensive list of Samsung Galaxy devices that are expected to receive the upcoming One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update. However, it is worth pointing out that it is not the final list and only contains the devices that are expected to run the OS. Samsung has not yet confirmed the list of compatible devices for One UI 4.0.

The Korean giant, as aforementioned, will be releasing the One UI 3.5 next month for its devices. The said update will be released for all the current devices running One UI version 3.1. Moreover, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which will be announced at the August 11 event, will reportedly run One UI 3.5 out of the box.

Is your Galaxy device on this list? If yes, are you excited to rock the upcoming One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12? Let us know your expectations in the comments below.