Samsung is expected to release its next-gen mobile OS update, One UI 4.0, based on Android 12 later this year. Although the Korean giant is yet to officially announce the upcoming update, we have compiled a list of Samsung Galaxy devices that will receive the One UI 4.0 update based on their promised update cycle.
Now, for those unaware, eligible Samsung Galaxy devices currently run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, and Samsung has confirmed to release One UI 3.5 sometime in August. However, the One UI 4.0 update will be a significant update that will be based on Android 12. As a result, some of the older Galaxy devices will be ineligible to support the said OS, while for some of them, One UI 4.0 will be the last major Android update. Eligible devices will continue to receive Android security updates for four years, as confirmed by Samsung earlier this year.
List of One UI 4.0 Supported Galaxy Devices (Android 12)
So, here is the list of Samsung Galaxy devices that will get the One UI 4.0 update, once it debuts later this year.
Samsung Galaxy S Series
- Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Note Series
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 10+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 10 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
- Galaxy Fold (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy A Series
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Quantum 2
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A02
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy M Series
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy M02s
- Galaxy M02
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M21s
Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M31 Prime Edition
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy M31s
Samsung Galaxy F Series
- Galaxy F41
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy F02s
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy Xcover Series
- Galaxy Xcover Pro
- Galaxy Xcover 5
Samsung Galaxy Tab Series
- Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A 8.4
- Galaxy Tab A7
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
So, above is the comprehensive list of Samsung Galaxy devices that are expected to receive the upcoming One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update. However, it is worth pointing out that it is not the final list and only contains the devices that are expected to run the OS. Samsung has not yet confirmed the list of compatible devices for One UI 4.0.
The Korean giant, as aforementioned, will be releasing the One UI 3.5 next month for its devices. The said update will be released for all the current devices running One UI version 3.1. Moreover, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which will be announced at the August 11 event, will reportedly run One UI 3.5 out of the box.
Is your Galaxy device on this list? If yes, are you excited to rock the upcoming One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12? Let us know your expectations in the comments below.