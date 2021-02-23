To offer customers the most secure software and hardware experience, Samsung has taken a major step. The South Korean giant recently announced to extend the time period of delivering security updates to its devices from two years to four years. This means that new, as well as old Galaxy devices, will now receive regular security updates for four years from their initial releases.

Samsung made the announcement via an official blog post. In the post, the company boasted about its proprietary multi-layered security technology dubbed Samsung Knox. This is the same technology that powers the latest Samsung Kiosk which the company launched in Korea recently. It protects user-data both on software as well as hardware level.

“Thanks to the latest technology advancements, we’re committing to securing Galaxy devices for even longer, so that everything that should be kept protected stays protected,” said Seungwon Shin, the VP and Head of Security Team at Mobile Communications Department of Samsung.

So, with this promise, Samsung aims to deliver Android security updates to several Galaxy devices, ranging from the budget-centric M-series to flagship S-series devices. However, the Korean giant will release the updates on a monthly or quarterly basis depending on the Galaxy device.

Samsung Galaxy Devices Eligible for 4 Years of Security Updates

Now, along with the announcement, Samsung also shared a list of Galaxy devices that are eligible for the extended support program. This list includes Galaxy smartphones including its foldable devices as well as Galaxy tablets.

You can check out the entire list of eligible devices right below:

Galaxy Foldable devices : Fold, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

: Fold, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G Galaxy S series : S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G

: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G Galaxy Note series : Note10, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G

: Note10, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G Galaxy A series : A10e, A20, A50, A11, A21, A51, A51 5G, A71 5G

: A10e, A20, A50, A11, A21, A51, A51 5G, A71 5G Galaxy XCover series : XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro

: XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+

So yeah, if you own any of the aforementioned Galaxy smartphones, then you will get Android security updates for four years. It means Samsung has even left the Android maker Google behind in terms of software updates. Google offers up to three years of security updates with its in-house Pixel lineup.