Max Caulfield Returns in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Today’s Xbox Showcase offered an exciting first look at the newest entry in the Life is Strange series: Life is Strange: Double Exposure. Fans will be thrilled to see the return of Max Caulfield, the protagonist from the original game. This time, Max faces a heart-wrenching mystery – the untimely death of a close friend.

The unique twist lies in Max’s ability to navigate between two timelines. In one, she witnesses the tragic event firsthand. However, her extraordinary powers allow her to shift to a parallel reality where her friend’s death never occurred. This sets Max on a mission to unravel the events leading up to the tragedy, with the ultimate goal of preventing it in both timelines.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure is open for pre-order now. The game will be released on October 29, 2024. While the trailer says the platforms to be Xbox Series X|S and PC, the Square Enix press website mentions the platforms to be PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Are you excited to see Max return? Share your thoughts on Double Exposure in the comments below.