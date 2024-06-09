Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Fresh Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Fans of the Metal Gear Solid series received a tantalizing glimpse of the upcoming remake, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. This marks the second public reveal of the project, following its initial in-engine showcase seven months ago.

The latest trailer showcases a blend of intense stealth gameplay, thrilling action sequences, and glimpses into the game’s narrative. Unlike the HD remaster of Metal Gear Solid 3 in last year’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a complete remake. This means entirely rebuilt visuals, audio, and gameplay for a fresh experience.

While a release date or window remains under wraps, the trailer confirmed availability on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC (via Steam) platforms upon launch. This news may disappoint some who were hoping for a more concrete release timeframe during the Summer Game Fest weekend.

Nonetheless, what do you think about the upcoming Metal Gear Solid game?