Starfield Shattered Space DLC Gets First Gameplay Trailer and Release Date

Well, while Bethesda Softworks is confirmed to release more and more updates for Starfield, the news only seems to be getting better. Courtesy of the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, we finally have a first look at the Starfield Shattered Space DLC. This is the first and only expansion for the game, adding a brand-new location to the game.

As revealed in the Showcase, the upcoming Starfield expansion will take players through Darza, the homeworld of House Va’ruun. Shattered Space follows a cosmic horror theme, making players go through grotesque locations and unimaginable horror.

We also had a look at two distinct structures, a world where fractured hills exist, with people worshipping it. And finally, we get a shot of a room full of pods. Honestly, it gave me more questions about the Shattered Space expansion instead of answers.

Starfield Shattered Space DLC launches in 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X/S. Deluxe edition owners will get the DLC included with their game, so you don’t have to purchase it separately.

While the DLC is still a few months away, Starfield will receive the brand-new creations update, which is live right now. The Creation update finally adds official modding to the game, confirmed last year. Players can now access a modding menu in-game, allowing them to download mods. Modders also get access to the creation kit, allowing you to create mods.

So, what do you think about Starfield Shattered Space and the modding update expansion? Let us know in the comments below.