Microsoft Is Bringing an All Digital Xbox Series X Console

The Xbox Series X and S are getting themselves a mid-generation refresh. However, it isn’t what you expect, as Microsoft has announced three new Xbox Series X/S consoled. While the stream didn’t share extreme details on them, the official Xbox Wire does.

The first new Xbox SKU joining the series X and S family is the Xbox Series S Robot White. It sports a white color and includes a 1 TB storage option. Outside of that, it is still the Xbox Series S everyone knows, including features like Quick Resume. The new Xbox Series S 1 TB Robot White will launch in select markets for $349.99.

The second new Xbox SKU joining the Series X and S family is the Xbox Series X Digital Edition. It still sports the usual form factor of an Xbox Series X. However, it sheds the disc drive, giving a completely digital option for players who want to enter the Series X family. The all-digital version will launch in select markets for $449.99.

Additionally, Series X will also receive a special edition named Galaxy Black. It comes with 2 TB storage and launches in select markets for $599.99. All three editions will launch in Holiday 2024, with pre-order details and regional pricing going out soon.