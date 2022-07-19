LG Introduces 2022 Gram Laptops with 12th Gen Intel Chips in India

LG has launched the new 2022 Gram laptops in India with 12th Gen Intel chips, ultra-light design, long-lasting battery life, and more. The lineup comprises four models, ranging from a 14-inch one to a 17-inch laptop. Check out the details below.

2022 LG Gram Laptops: Specs and Features

The 2022 Gram laptop series includes the LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90Q), LG Gram 16 (model 16T90Q- 2in1), and LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90Q), all of which come with a 16:10 aspect ratio. All four models have anti-glare displays with thin bezels, a 99% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

While the 16-inch and 17-inch laptops support WQXGA (2560×1600) screen resolution, the LG Gram 14 comes with WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution.

The 2022 LG Gram laptops are powered by the 12th Gen Intel CoreTM i7 processor, along with support for the Intel EvoTM Platform. They come equipped with LPDDR 5 RAM and NVMe Gen 4 SSD storage. The lineup gets up to an 80Whr battery and runs Windows 11.

Additionally, all laptops support AI sensing technology like Face Login, LG Glance by Mirametrix, and AI Noise cancellation. There’s support for Thunderbolt 4, USB 4 compatibility, and a USB C port. The LG Gram 2022 laptops have a metal body with MIL-STD-810G military standards.

Price and Availability

The LG Gram 2022 laptops come with a starting price of Rs 94,999 and are now available to buy via both online and offline channels.