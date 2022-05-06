Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i Arrives as the First Carbon-Neutral Laptop; Yoga AIO 7 Tags Along

Lenovo has today announced the launch of the world’s first carbon-neutral certified laptop in the form of the Yoga Slim 9i (Lenovo Slim 9i in the US). The laptop reinforces the company’s sustainability efforts and comes with premium specs, including a 12th-Gen Intel CPU, a 4K OLED display, and more. So, let’s check out the details about the latest Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i laptop below.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i: Key Specs and Features

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is a carbon-neutral laptop when it comes to its build, packaging, and other outer materials. As per the company, the laptop is certified by TUV Rheinland and ENERGY STAR and has been registered for EPEAT Silver in the US. The outer chassis is built using 6000-series aluminum and has a comfort-edge design. There is also a 180-degree hinge aboard the laptop.

Apart from being an eco-friendly laptop, the Yoga Slim 9i also packs high-end features. It sports a 14.7-inch 16:10 aspect ratio OLED display that comes in two options – a 4K option with support for a 60Hz refresh rate and a 2.8K option with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports touch responses and is Vesa Certified HDR True Black 500 which enables it to produce accurate colors for an immersive viewing experience. There is also a 1080p IR Camera with an electronic shutter for added privacy.

Under the hood, the Yoga Slim 9i packs a 12th-Gen Intel Core processor (up to i7-1280P) and Lenovo’s in-house AI Core 2.0 chipset that is responsible for dynamically managing different aspects of the laptop. The AI chip handles the performance, cooling fans, and security of the device. It also protects the laptop from root and ransomware attacks, thanks to hardware-level encryption.

As for the memory, the laptop can pack up to 32GB of LPDDR5 5,600MHz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. There is also a 75Whr battery with Rapid Charge Boost technology that can deliver 2 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging. Coming to the ports, there are three Thunderbolt 4 ports and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. For wireless connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.1 technologies.

Other than these, it comes with a quad-speaker setup from Bowers and Wilkins, a large trackpad, and a Numpad-less keyboard. It runs Windows 11 Home out of the box and comes in an Oatmeal color option.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: Key Specs and Features

Apart from the Yoga Slim 9i, Lenovo has refreshed its all-in-one Yoga AIO 7 desktop with a new 90-degree rotating monitor. Another new feature of the PC is that it now lets users with supported smartphones cast their device’s screen on the desktop monitor.

The new Yoga AIO 7 monitor comes with a 27-inch 4K IPS LCD screen with narrow bezels and 95% coverage for DCI-P3 color gamut. The monitor comes fitted on a feature-packed stand that, much like Apple’s $1,000 Pro Stand for the Pro Display XDR, enables users to rotate the monitor to portrait and landscape orientations. This feature should be pretty useful for those who work on vertical format videos that gained more popularity with the rise of TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 packs AMD’s Ryzen 6000-series processors along with an optional AMD Radeon 6600M GPU, featuring the company’s in-house RDNA 2 architecture. The system also includes a couple of 5W JBL speakers and a full-function USB-C port via which users can connect a laptop to the AIO 7 to use both their PCs with the same peripherals.

Other details regarding the memory, battery, price, and availability of the new Yoga AIO 7 PC currently remain under wraps. Although the PC will not sell in the US, Lenovo says that it is expected to release it in “other select geographical markets” later this year.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, the company has confirmed that it will start at $1,799 (~Rs 1,37,339) in the US. It is expected to be available to buy in the region starting June 2022, which is next month. Although Lenovo has not confirmed the launch of the Yoga Slim 9i in other markets as of now. So stay tuned for further updates and let us know your thoughts on the world’s first carbon-neutral-certified laptop in the comments below.