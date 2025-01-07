CES 2025: AMD Shares First Look at Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 RDNA 4 GPUs

AMD took over CES 2025 on its second day. The American chip maker talked about its ambitions of dominating the laptop gaming segment, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t much in store for desktop gamers. AMD talked about their new upcoming CPUs, and they have also shared info on their new RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 series of graphics cards.

These will include the RX 9070 XT and the RX 9070. These are based on the new 4nm RDNA 4 architecture and feature the FSR 4 upscaling and frame generation technology. The new FSR 4 tech will utilize the dedicated AI accelerators introduced with the RDNA 4 technology.

Image Credit: AMD

This means that, as of now, FSR 4 will be exclusive to the new 9070 XT and 9070 GPUs. But it will be available on games that currently support FSR 3.1 with the support for the new standard coming later on. Matt Booty, president of game content and studios at Microsoft, mentioned that Black Ops 6 will get support for FSR 4 later this year.

However, we didn’t get to hear much about the GPU hardware and its specs at the keynote. AMD didn’t mention how these new graphics cards compare to other competition in the market or how the new FSR 4 compares to Nvidia’s DLSS frame generation. But, they have promised that more details will come out with the release of these cards in the first quarter of 2025.

For those of you confused about why the jump from 7000 directly to 9000, that’s because the 8000 series will be reserved for laptop GPU using RDNA 3.5 architecture. AMD is also introducing new AI functionalities to their Adrenalin software, which will allow image generation, summarization, and use of AMD chatbot about graphical settings.

I am quite hopeful that FSR 4 will bring several improvements over what we have currently. But the exact numbers will be revealed later on. I wish they showed some comparisons at the keynote, but it could be because they want to do further testing before making any claims. That said, what are your hopes for the new 9000 series? Let us know in the comments below.