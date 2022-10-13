Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) with 2.5K Display Introduced in India

After recently introducing the budget M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet in India, Lenovo has now renewed its mid-range Tab P11 Pro tablet with the introduction of its successor. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) comes with a 2.5K display, Android 12, and more. Have a look at the details.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen): Specs and Features

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) has an 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate (which the predecessor didn’t have), a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

Unlike the Snapdragon 730G chipset, the new Tab P11 Pro gets a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC with Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. This is said to provide 120% improved performance than last year’s P11 Pro. There’s support for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be further expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card.

To further improve productivity, the tablet comes with an optional ThinkPad-inspired detachable keyboard with a built-in trackpad and Lenovo Precision Pen 3. The stylus can be magnetically attached to the tablet for wireless charging, supports Bluetooth, and gets a customizable button for remote controlling of music, on-screen documents, and more.

The Tab P11 Pro gets two mics and a quad-speaker setup from JBL, along with Dolby Atmos. It features a 13MP RGB rear camera and an 8MP front snapper. The tablet is backed by a smaller 8,200mAh battery with up to 14 hours of battery life and runs Android 12.

Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi 6 certification, Bluetooth version 5.1, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a pogo pin connector, and a memory card slot.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo P11 Pro (2nd Gen) comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999 (inclusive of the hard bundle of Lenovo Precision Pen 3). This is much cheaper than the 1st Gen Tab P11 Pro, which cost Rs 44,999. It will be up for grabs, starting October 17 via Lenovo.com, Amazon.in, and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. Offline availability will begin soon.

It comes with a dual-tone design and has a single Storm Grey color.