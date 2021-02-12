First unveiled back in August last year, Lenovo has brought its Android-powered Tab P11 Pro device to India today. It first became available to order in the US a couple of months ago. The Chinese giant is eyeing productivity-focused users with the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. It includes an OLED display, a Snapdragon chipset under the hood, and impressive battery backup.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has been priced at Rs. 44,999 in India. It will be available to buy in a single Slate Grey color variant, starting 14th February. You can head over to Lenovo’s website, Amazon India, and Flipkart to buy this tablet.

The company is running a promotional offer for early buyers. You can buy the tablet and keyboard cover (worth Rs. 10,000) for Rs. 49,999 in India. The Lenovo Precision Pen 2, another optional accessory, will go on sale later this year.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: Specifications

The tablet boasts a unibody aluminum alloy frame with a dual-tone finish on the rear. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is not only thin at just 5.8mm but also lightweight at 485 grams. It features an 11.5-inch 2K OLED panel with a 2560 × 1600-pixel resolution. There’s minimal bezels all-around, the panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, and you have two 8MP selfie cameras on the front.

You will also find a vertical dual-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 13MP primary and 5MP secondary sensor. Under the hood, the Tab P11 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset — the same as Poco X2. You will also find 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The tablet also includes an impressive quad-speaker system. It is tuned by JBL and supports Dolby Audio.

Now, tablets are mostly used for consuming content or working on the move, thus, the company has included a monstrous 8,600mAh battery in the Tab P11 Pro. Lenovo claims this tablet can offer up to 15-hours of video playback. It includes a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac to round up the connectivity options.

While all of this sounds amazing, the software front of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes as a disappointment. The tablet runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and will receive the Android 11 sometime in the future.