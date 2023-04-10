Lava Blaze 2 with a 90Hz Display Launched in India

Lava has launched a new affordable smartphone called the Blaze 2 in India. The phone comes with an attractive design, a 90Hz display, and more at under Rs 10,o00 to compete with the Poco C51, the Redmi A1+, the Moto e13, and more. Read on to know more.

Lava Blaze 2: Specs and Features

The Lava Blaze features flat edges and big camera houses, which somewhat match the looks of the current iPhones. There is a punch-hole display, spanning 6.5 inches. The IPS LCD 2.5D curved display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution.

It is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T616 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for the virtual RAM option for an additional 5GB of RAM.

The Blaze 2 gets 13MP AI dual cameras and an 8MP selfie shooter. It comes equipped with camera features like HDR, Beauty mode, Night mode, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, slow-motion videos, filters, Motion Photos, time-lapse, and more.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 12 (which can be disappointing) but is promised to get Android 13 soon and two years of security updates.

Additionally, the Lava Blaze 2 comes with a dual-mic setup noise cancellation, bottom-firing speakers, a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the Face Unlock feature. The phone also allows for WhatsApp and Facebook app cloning.

Price and Availability

The Lava Blaze 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 and will be available via Amazon India, starting April 18. Lava is also providing the ‘free service at home’ after-sales service, which can be availed during the warranty period.

The smartphone comes in Glass Orange and Glass Blue colors. So, will you buy the latest Lava smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below.