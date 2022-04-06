The Latest Pixel 6 Update Fixes Camera Issues, Improves Wireless Charging

Google added new features and changes with the March 2022 Feature Drop for Pixel 6 devices recently and even introduced the new “At a Glance” widget. And now, it has started rolling out the April security update for Pixel devices, which fixes various camera issues and even improves wireless charging on the Pixel 6 devices with this update. So, let’s take a look at the details below.

Google Rolls Out April Security Update for Pixel Devices

According to a recent report by 9to5Google, Google addressed three specific issues across two categories in Pixel devices with the latest security update.

Firstly, the company has made improvements to the wireless charging performance of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro with certain wireless charging accessories. However, the company did not specify the accessories that will be able to take advantage of the new improvements.

Secondly, Google has delivered a fix for an issue that was causing the front-facing camera preview on Pixel devices to appear zoomed-in for users. Furthermore, some users were facing another issue that was causing a green screen to occasionally appear in the front-facing camera preview. With this update, Google fixed that as well.

Google has also fixed several issues that caused Pixel devices to crash while using the picture-in-picture mode or display an error message for certain live wallpapers. Moreover, the latest update fixes issues of incorrect animation in the app drawer, issues in the Notification and Quick Settings panel, and more. Other than these, there are several security fixes, which the company has detailed too.

The April security update is currently being rolled out by Google for Pixel devices, ranging from Pixel 3a models to the latest Pixel 6 Pro. The company has said that users will receive the update over the next few weeks, depending on the carrier and model. Once it is available, they will receive a notification. However, for those who cannot wait, Google has made the OTA and factory images of the latest update available right here. So, do check them out!