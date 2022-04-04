Pixel’s “At a Glance” Widget Now Shows Battery Status of Connected Bluetooth Devices

Google, with the launch of its Pixel 6 series last year, announced to roll out an updated “At a Glance” widget that will display various kinds of information on the home screen. Over time, the Mountain View giant has added numerous features to the widget, such as support for bedtime reminders, Fitness activity information, Nest doorbell alerts, and more. Now, Google has added the ability to see the battery percentage of connected Bluetooth devices on the At a Glance widget. Check out the details below.

Pixel’s “At a Glance” Widget Shows Battery Percentage of Bluetooth Devices

Google announced that it will roll out support for displaying the battery percentage of connected Bluetooth devices on the “At a Glance” widget with the March 2022 Feature Drop update. Although the company did not confirm any release date, recent reports suggest that it has started rolling it out to some users as part of A/B testing.

Redditor u/mattbxd recently reported that the feature appeared on their Pixel device. While it did disappear after a short while, the Redditor was able to take a screenshot of the battery percentage feature (header image) and the new “Connected devices” toggle in the At a Glance settings (attached below).

Image: u/mattbxd

So, as we can see, the new feature for the At a Glance widget shows the name of the connected Bluetooth device(s) along with the battery percentage. Going to the settings, users will now find a new “Connected devices” toggle to turn on/off the feature. It is a welcome feature for users as they will not have to drag down the quick settings panel or go to the Bluetooth settings to check the battery percentage and the connection status of their Bluetooth devices.

Now, it is worth mentioning that the “At a Glance” widget is currently exclusive to Pixel devices. Google has also not confirmed whether it will release the updated widget to other OEMs or not. So, if you have a Pixel device, you can go to the settings menu of the At a Glance widget to check if the new battery percentage feature is available for you or not. If it is, let us know your experience in the comments below. Also, stay tuned for further updates on this feature.

Featured Image Courtesy: u/mattbxd (Reddit)