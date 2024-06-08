Home > News > Lady Deadpool Confirmed with the New Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer

Lady Deadpool Confirmed with the New Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer

Just when we thought we had all the teasers and trailers for Deadpool and Wolverine, a new clip from the movie has been released, and not just that, this trailer also brings in a mind-blowing revelation that has been speculated for quite some time.

In the 1 minute trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, we get to see a small snippet of what seems to be Lady Deadpool confirming her appearance in the movie. Now the thing that makes it rather more interesting is that there have been speculations of Blake Lively taking up the mantle of Lady Deadpool, a variant of Deadpool.

As of now, we do not have much information regarding this except for these speculations but as far as we know how Ryan Reynolds makes his movies. It is highly probable that Blake Lively might appear as Lady Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Other than this, the trailer featured mostly previously seen footage except one where the villains seem to be using some kind of energy-based weapon previously seen to be used by Sentinels in the X-Men series.

These clips only make the upcoming movie even more exciting and I can’t wait to get my hands on the tickets for this one.

