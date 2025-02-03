Dafne Keen Says She Is Interested for Her Wolverine Return but Has a Condition

Since the release of 2017’s Logan, Dafne Keen’s X-23/Laura has become a fan favorite, and fans have been looking forward to seeing her in more projects. This wish was granted with Deadpool and Wolverine, where Dafne Keen appeared in a team of heroes stuck in the void and helped Deadpool and Wolverine escape from the void. However, after this, the anticipation among fans has only grown to see her in a future Marvel movie. Now, Dafne Keen has addressed her interest in returning as her version of Wolverine, but this comes with a condition.

What Is the Condition for Dafne Keen’s Return as Her Wolverine?

Image Credit: Cineberg / Shutterstock

At the red carpet event of Saturn Awards in Los Angeles, Dafne Keen spoke with The Direct about her return as X-23 in the MCU. Deadpool and Wolverine, where Laura appeared as X-23, won the award for Best Action/Adventure Film and Best Film Editing. When asked about her character’s return, Dafne Keen said that she would love to return in a team-up with smaller stories but has her eyes on bagging a chance to fight alongside the Avengers. She stated-

“I would like to see her in a fun team-up. I would also love to see Laura in smaller stories as well. I enjoyed playing her in Logan, which was much more grittier. So that’s fun…But I’d also be very, very open to a big whole action fight team up with the Avengers.”

She was also asked if she is looking forward to bagging a full-time return as MCU’s official Wolverine after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. Further, Keen said she would love to return alongside Hugh Jackman, the OG Wolverine.

“Well, can we both (Laura and Logan) be there? Yeah? OK, good. If we’re both there, I’d be really happy.”nything that involves Laura, I’d be down to do.”

With that said, it is confirmed that if Dafne Keen is offered to play the role, she isn’t going to deny it under any circumstances. However, now it’s up to Marvel when they will approach her to reprise her role.